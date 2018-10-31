Man believed to have kidnapped teen at gunpoint, police say

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Atlanta police are searching for a kidnapped teenager.
The Atlanta Police Department gave us a picture of 17-year-old Carolyn Redding.
Witnesses said a man fired shots and forced her into a car at Pine Forest Drive and Forest Park Road.
Police sent us a photo of a person of interest in the case and investigators said he's known to family members only as "Matt."
Redding was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a purple jacket and sandals, police said.
If you know anything that can help police find Redding, call 9-1-1 or Atlanta police at 404-546-4235.
