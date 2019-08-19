Man arrested after SWAT standoff, making 'terroristic threats'

ATLANTA - Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff in Atlanta overnight.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore was the only reporter there when the man surrendered.
We’re working to learn details about the suspect for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Neighbors are back inside their homes after a standoff forced them out in the middle of the night.
It happened at an apartment along Moreland Avenue just south of Little Five Points.
Police say the man was on the third floor making terroristic threats.
Police told us he was threatening to shoot himself and others.
Officers evacuated some of the units at the station r apartment complex, which is near the Edgewood retail district.
A neighbor told Moore he watched police end the standoff peacefully.
