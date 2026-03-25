Man accused of stealing Beyoncé’s music in Atlanta rejects plea deal, decides to go to trial

ATLANTA — Kelvin Evans, the man accused of stealing unreleased music belonging to Beyoncé Knowles was back in court Wednesday morning for a plea hearing.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was there as Evans declined to take a plea deal and instead will go to trial, with a date set for September.

In court, the judge asked Evans if he was rejecting the plea, and he told the judge, “I’m ready to go to trial now.”

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Evans was accused of stealing the unreleased music from a van belonging to Beyoncé while she was on tour in Atlanta in July.

Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her dancers said thieves broke into their SUV on July 8, 2025, and stole numerous items, including jump drives containing the unreleased music, footage plans for her show, and past and future set lists.

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