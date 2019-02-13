The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a popular Midtown nightclub is now facing a new rape charge.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the Fulton County Magistrate Court, where a judge added the charge against Dominique Williams.
Prosecutors testified Williams was involved in an alleged rape that happened in Sept. 2018.
New details we learned from an Atlanta detective's testimony on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Judge just told Dominique Williams (alleged Opera Nightclub Rapist) he has the right to remain silent during this preliminary hearing. This hearing is just to determine if this case will go to the grand jury or not pic.twitter.com/GEyS9smAQ1— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 13, 2019
Police arrested Williams for the alleged assault at the Opera nightclub that was streamed on Facebook Live in January. Williams, 34, turned himself in to police on Jan. 29.
Williams appeared in court the day after the Opera victim Jasmine Eiland filed a lawsuit, claiming the club did not have adequate security the night of the attack.
Eiland was celebrating her birthday and was already streaming on Facebook Live when she said she was attacked.
