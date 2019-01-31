More alleged victims come forward after arrest in Opera nightclub assault

More victims have come forward after a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a popular Atlanta nightclub was arrested.
The alleged assault happened at the Opera nightclub on Jan. 19. The victim streamed the attack on Facebook Live.
Police arrested Dominique Williams after he turned himself in on Jan. 31. He’s facing a felony sexual assault charge for the incident on Crescent Avenue in Midtown.
Another woman Channel 2 Action News reporter Rikki Klaus sat down with, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was out on a date with the same man in September.
Her harrowing story and why she reached out to the other victim, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
“I couldn’t believe it. I cried for her," she told Klaus about the video of the assault at Opera.
Williams is being held without bond.
