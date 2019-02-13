0 21 Savage released from immigration detention in south Georgia

ATLANTA - Rapper 21 Savage was released Wednesday morning from a federal immigration detention center in South Georgia.

Born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, the musician was granted a $100,000 bond during a closed hearing in Atlanta Immigration Court Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News obtained a photo of 21 Savage and his mother boarding a private plane that was taking them to Atlanta.

We're working to learn what's next for 21 Savage and the case. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.

BACKGROUND

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested him earlier this month, saying he’s a U.K. citizen who overstayed his visa.

Since his arrest, 21 Savage has been held at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla.

“He is pleased with the outcome and his family is elated, of course, that he is returning home after days of stress and uncertainty,” said Tia Smith, one of his immigration attorneys.

21 Savage’s deportation case is still pending in Atlanta and may not be resolved for a couple of years, his attorneys said.

Authorities said the musician was arrested last week during a “targeted operation” aimed at Young Nudy, whose real name is Quantavious Thomas.

DeKalb County police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved. 21 Savage happened to be with Thomas.

ICE declined to comment on 21 Savage’s case Wednesday, though the federal agency has previously said it focuses on detaining and deporting people with criminal records.

“ICE continues to focus its limited resources first and foremost on those who pose the greatest threat to public safety,” the agency said in a statement issued Feb. 3, the day 21 Savage was taken into custody. “ICE only conducts targeted enforcement and does not conduct any type of indiscriminate raids or sweeps that target aliens indiscriminately.”

Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.