DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Local rapper Young Nudy was arrested early Sunday morning in DeKalb County.
According to jail records obtained by Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young Nudy -- whose real name is Quantavious Thomas -- was booked into the DeKalb jail on aggravated assault and gang charges about 4 a.m.
Thomas was arrested with rapper 21 Savage on unrelated charges out of DeKalb, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.
21 Savage, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was taken into custody by ICE early Sunday morning.
Both rappers were arrested following a traffic stop during which two additional people were taken into custody by DeKalb police, the source said.
Abraham-Joseph was held on allegations that he is actually from the United Kingdom and has been living in the U.S. illegally since 2006.
DeKalb police have not released the details of Thomas’ arrest or the names of the two other suspects.
