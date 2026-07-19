Major Atlanta road closed until evening for FIFA activities at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — With final FIFA World Cup celebrations hitting the pitch and in full swing, the City of Atlanta has a road closure in place for safety.

According to the Atlanta Department of Transportation, part of 10th Street NE between Piedmont Avenue and Monroe Drive will be closed while FIFA World Cup activities continue at Piedmont Park.

The road closure, while temporary, is going to last most of Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m.

To help get around the closure, ATLDOT has detours in place.

Those detours are:

Traveling Eastbound to Monroe Dr NE and North of 10th St NE:

Turn LEFT onto Piedmont Ave NE

Turn RIGHT onto Monroe Dr NE

Travel to your destination

Traveling Westbound to Monroe Dr NE and South of 10th St NE:

Turn RIGHT into Juniper Sr NE

Turn LEFT onto Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Turn LEFT onto Monroe Dr NE

Traveling Eastbound to Virginia Ave NE:

Turn RIGHT into Juniper Sr NE

Turn LEFT onto Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Turn LEFT onto Monroe Dr NE

Turn RIGHT onto Virginia Ave NE

Traveling Westbound on Virginia Ave NE to 10th St NE:

Turn LEFT onto Monroe Dr NE

Turn RIGHT onto Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Turn RIGHT onto Piedmont Ave NE

The city said other options to get around include:

To the east of Piedmont Park – use N Highland Dr NE as an alternative to Monroe Dr NE

To the west of Piedmont Park – use W Peachtree St NW and Peachtree St NE as alternatives to Piedmont Ave NE and Juniper St NE

To the south of Piedmont Park – use North Ave as an alternative to Ponce de Leon Ave NE

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group