Lyft CEO announces autonomous vehicles hitting Atlanta traffic soon

ATLANTA — In a social media post, Lyft CEO David Risher announced the company’s autonomous rides would roll into Atlanta in the near future.

According to Risher’s post, Lyft will start testing their autonomous rides in Atlanta through a partnership with May Mobility.

“Our first self-driving Toyota Sienna just hit the streets to start testing operations ahead of our summer launch. It’s the first step with our AV partner May Mobility to bring thousands of vehicles to Lyft’s platform,” Risher said online.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when Lyft first unveiled the look for their autonomous rideshare vehicles in November.

“We’re thrilled to work with Mobileye, May Mobility, and Nexar to build the autonomous future together, with more partnerships to follow,” Risher said in a statement at the time. “Lyft’s aim is to connect AVs, drivers, riders, and partners to create new opportunities for all. Our rideshare network will continue to evolve as millions of people will have the opportunity to earn billions of dollars whether they choose to drive, put their AVs into service, or both.”

Lyft is not the only rideshare service using autonomous vehicles in Atlanta.

Uber and Waymo kicked off their own autonomous rideshare program in Atlanta in May.

