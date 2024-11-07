Lyft unveiling autonomous rideshare vehicles in Atlanta in 2025

ATLANTA — The future is here as Lyft announces self-driving tech will arrive in Atlanta as early as 2025.

“Today, Lyft is announcing its next step in delivering AVs to millions of people. Lyft and Mobileye, a leader in self-driving tech and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) plan to bring AVs to the Lyft network,” the company announced on Wednesday.

The partnership between the two will see Lyft make its rideshare platform available to all vehicles with Mobileye’s self-driving technology. Vehicles equipped with Mobileye Drive technology will hit the road “Lyft-ready” — giving small and large fleet operators seamless access to Lyft’s platform and network of riders to optimize their vehicles.

“We’re thrilled to work with Mobileye, May Mobility, and Nexar to build the autonomous future together, with more partnerships to follow,” said David Risher, CEO of Lyft. “Lyft’s aim is to connect AVs, drivers, riders, and partners to create new opportunities for all. Our rideshare network will continue to evolve as millions of people will have the opportunity to earn billions of dollars whether they choose to drive, put their AVs into service, or both.”

This technological advancement aims to provide alternatives to service, while also collecting data aimed at collecting data to “deploy AVs to Lyft’s marketplace, effectively commercialize these deployments, and maximize their vehicle utilization.”

The autonomous Toyota Sienna minivans will debut in Atlanta in 2025 and their goal is to scale across multiple markets.

