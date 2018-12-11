Local family launches campaign to fulfill dying father's wish of attending Super Bowl

ATLANTA - It's always been a dream for Steven Skinner, 56, to go to the Super Bowl. The beloved father of four has talked about it for years but always pushed it off for another time.
The only problem is, time is running out.
About a year ago, Skinner was diagnosed with a deadly form of brain cancer. On Thanksgiving, doctors gave him only four to six months to live.
His family is determined to help him check another item off the bucket list. They've created this GoFundMe campaign.
"If we can't go, we can't go but I'll be more upset if I didn't try to get him to the Super Bowl," said his son in an interview with Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman.
My dad has been fighting brain cancer this past year, and it seems that his fight might come to an end soon. He’s an amazing, strong man, and my brothers and I want to give him one final send off—the super bowl. Please read, donate, and retweet! https://t.co/OV23D3kMPV pic.twitter.com/1ZvFWjSneX— Sarah (@sarahskinnaa) December 3, 2018
