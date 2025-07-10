Local family joined by Gov. Kemp calling for release of loved one being held hostage by Hamas

ATLANTA — Ceasefire talks continue in Washington right now between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday, Hamas agreed to release more hostages.

On Thursday, the family of a man still believed to be held in captivity was joined by Gov. Brian Kemp in calling for his release.

Evyatar David was taken from a music festival 21 months ago.

Kemp and Evyatar’s brother, Iyal David, spoke with a group on Thursday, which included several members of the Jewish Community at the Capitol, and called for the immediate release of the hostages who are left.

It’s believed that around 20 are still in captivity and alive.

Iyal David said that because his brother is young and healthy, their family is assuming Hamas is making him a soldier and will be one of the last hostages they release.

“He was relatively healthy, and he’s young. He was kidnapped at 22. He’s only 24. We understood he would be considered as a soldier by the terrorists, so we kind of understood very early that he was going to be one of the last hostages to be released,” Iyal David said.

The hostages are being held while a humanitarian crisis deepens in the Gaza Strip.

Iyal David said he’s spoken to the other hostages and was told about the abusive and traumatic conditions they’re all living in.

He said he’s being strong for his brother, but it’s devastating his family.

“I was really educated to protect my younger siblings, and I was broken to pieces when I heard he got kidnapped because I felt like I failed. I’m helpless in that situation. I can’t go rescue him. I have no power over the people who took him,” Iyal David said

Iyal David said his family is realistic about the situation, but they have hope.

He said he also met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio two weeks ago on behalf of his brother.

