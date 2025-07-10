More than 7,000 homes coming to Henry County after commission approves ‘The Grove’ development

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A master-planned community was approved by the Henry County Commission on July 1, meaning thousands of homes could be coming to the county in the next few years.

Now approved, “The Grove” is expected to bring 7,160 homes and apartments to Henry County, right near the newly-renamed Echo Park Speedway, the developer said.

"With 7,160 new homes, our community offers a diverse range of housing options to suit your lifestyle. From cozy cottages catering to Henry County seniors to amenity-rich apartments appealing to young professionals, the development ensures a diverse mix of sizes and types," developer Geosam Capital said. “Families of all sizes will find housing choices ranging from attached townhomes to expansive estate homes, fostering a truly multi-generational community."

Of those units and homes, almost 4,000 are supposed to be apartments.

In addition to the residences, The Grove includes a proposed 180 room hotel, 100,000 square-feet of village retail, 1.32 million square-feet of commercial multi-use property and 670,000 square-feet of retail and commercial space.

The development will also include a planned 35 parks, with 150 acres of open space, eight miles of trails, 6.15 miles of lake frontage and six amenity areas.

The Grove’s developers said now that they’ve gotten final zoning approval, the nearly 1,300 acre space will be among the largest master-planned communities in the metro Atlanta area.

“The Grove will shape Henry County’s future for generations,” said Patrick Brooks, Vice President of Geosam Capital. “Our phased approach ensures thoughtful, sustainable growth that benefits both current and future residents.”

Proposal records submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Developments of Regional Impact show an expected completion date for the first phase in 2028, and an overall completion for the full development in 2048.

The proposal documents show an estimated value at build-out of $4 billion, with an expectation of $48 million in property taxes to be collected and another $22 million in sales tax.

