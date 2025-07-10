Kennesaw City Council advances marijuana decriminalization for 1 oz possession, vote was split

KENNESAW, Ga. — At the most recent Kennesaw City Council meeting, officials voted to move forward with plans to potentially change how they charge misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

In May, Channel 2 Action News reported when Council Member Anthony Gutierrez put forward a proposal to decriminalize cannabis when someone has less than an ounce.

During that discussion, the council was split in terms of both need and impact on public safety.

Now, a 3-2 vote passed in the council, meaning they will examine a potential policy to lower fines and reduce potential prison time for misdemeanor possession.

The policy would still be subject to a vote for approval to be added to the city charter.

City Attorney Sam Hensley said during the meeting that Kennesaw, as a city, has not prosecuted a misdemeanor possession of marijuana case at their municipal court in six years.

Should the policy, as proposed, be implemented, fines would be reduced from the state minimum of $1,000 to $500 and a potential one year of prison time would be removed for Kennesaw, though officials at the meeting noted it was ultimately at a judge’s discretion.

