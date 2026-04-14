‘A little disgusted:’ Former resident reacts to Atlanta complex reopening after fire

ATLANTA — A northwest Atlanta apartment complex announced it is reopening after a fire destroyed much of the building. However, for the people who lived in the community when the fire ripped through, they have concerns.

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Anisa Pennie remembers that day in July 2024 vividly.

“It was very tumultuous,” said Pennie.

She just left her apartment for a few minutes when she returned to see flames shooting from the roof and fire crews as far as she could see.

But now, Bell Collier Village has announced it has completed reconstruction and is reopening, ready for residents starting in June.

“Shocked, a little disgusted if I’m being honest,” said Pennie. “A little under two years later, and you’re ready to open again. At minimum, are there fire extinguishers where they need to be? And is the grill off the roof?” asked Pennie.

The Atlanta Fire Department said improper fire controls at the Bell Collier Village apartment complex led to the intensity of the fire that displaced hundreds of people. Atlanta fire chief’s report detailed multiple missteps by the complex, starting from an unauthorized rooftop party where over 100 people were present, using a grill that violated building protocol.

The fire left many without pets and medications.

“Some people could go in and get their things, some people couldn’t, and some things were picked up by said moving company,” said Pennie.

A spokesperson for Bell Partners, owners of the community, said, “Units and common spaces have been restored, including rebuilt residences in the impacted section. The rooftop grills have been removed and replaced with a community gathering area designed to support safe, appropriate use and encourage resident connection.”

“Bell Collier Village will not reopen until all required inspections have been completed, and the community is operating in full compliance with applicable safety and regulatory standards.”

Pennie says the reopening is still hard to wrap her head around.

“Pray for whoever is going back in that building,” she said.

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