Lions back on the prowl in a new habitat at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — The kings of the jungle are getting an upgrade to their home at Zoo Atlanta.

The zoo announced on Tuesday that Hondo, Hatari and Azizi are back in their habitat after a six-month, $3 million project that added 1,500 more square feet for them to prowl around.

Visitors can now see the 11-year-old trio of brothers from three viewing areas, including an observation deck that shows off the whole habitat.

But don’t worry, the lions weren’t cooped up during the construction process. The zoo says they had access to indoor and outdoor spaces in a behind-the-scenes area.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan suggested the brothers live together to form an all-male group called a coalition, which is often seen in the wild.

Wild lions are currently listed as a vulnerable species after the population of them living in the wild declined by 40% in the past two decades.

©2025 Cox Media Group