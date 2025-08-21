Lime to launch new gliders in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Lime is a electric vehicle company known best for e-bike and e-scooter rentals. The company announced on Wednesday it is about to launch a fleet of new vehicles in Atlanta, LimeGliders.

Lime expects to deploy up to 160 of what it called the newest, more inclusive vehicles in the city in the next few weeks.

The company said Atlanta will be the first city to have both LimeBikes and gliders.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The gliders are designed for riders who may have difficulty pedaling for extended periods. It could also be useful for those looking to replace car trips with a two-wheeled option, the company said in a news release.

Lime said the green and black gliders combine seated comfort with a scooter’s effortlessness, including foot rests instead of pedals.

The vehicle includes a large padded seat and is positioned closer to the ground “to provide a lower center of gravity for riders,” the company said.

The wheels are smaller than the e-bike. Ita also features a step through frame to make mounting and dismounting easier than a traditional bike, and a wide front basket to accommodate larger items.

“During our initial pilots last year, it was clear that the LimeGlider earned the love of our riders, with people returning to them frequently for local travel,” said Joe Kraus, president at Lime. “We’re so excited to take our next step with these vehicles and bring them to more cities this spring. The LimeGlider makes strides in offering a convenient and inclusive experience to a wider number of riders, while sacrificing nothing in the joy all Lime vehicles inspire.”

Lime surpassed 1 million rides in the first half of the year.

In an effort to make daily travel more affordable and convenient, the company launched “Commuter Hours” in Atlanta last month, offering 20% discounts on rides taken between 4 and 6 p.m. every day throughout the summer.

In May, Lime announced it was launching a LimeBike in Atlanta, the first city to get the new models.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group