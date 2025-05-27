Atlanta to be first city to ride on Lime’s newest e-bike model

ATLANTA — Following months of increased ridership, Lime announced they were launching a LimeBike in Atlanta, the first city to get the new models.

While the data itself isn’t the exact reason why, Lime has reported increased ridership month-after-month, collectively up more than 60% since 2024.

According to the electric vehicle company, Atlanta’s status as a leading micromobility city was part of the decision to launch the new model LimeBikes here.

“Atlanta is already one of the leading micromobility cities in North America, and we believe it has the potential to grow further,” Carol Antúnez, Senior Manager of Government Relations at Lime, said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to officially launch LimeBike here, making Atlanta the first city in the country to launch a full fleet. With ridership up 62% and e-bike usage more than doubling this year, the demand for sustainable, two-wheeled transportation is soaring, making this an ideal moment for launch.”

The company will also be increasing staffing in Atlanta and investing in “smarter operations and continued rider education” in the city, with a goal of promoting safety and “tidy parking.”

Over the next few weeks, Lime said they’d be fully replacing the current fleet of LimeBikes in Atlanta with new models.

That means there will be 700 new bikes hitting the streets this summer.

“During our initial pilots last year, it was clear that the LimeBike earned the love of our riders, with people returning to them frequently for local travel,” Joe Kraus, President at Lime, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to take our next step with these vehicles and bring them to more cities this spring. The LimeBike makes strides in offering a convenient and inclusive experience to a wider number of riders, while sacrificing nothing in the joy all Lime vehicles inspire.”

