0 Late goal sees Atlanta United draw Red Bulls

ATLANTA - Goals from Josef Martinez and Justin Meram weren’t enough as Atlanta United was held to a 3-3 draw against New York Red Bulls on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United (9-7-3) has just one win in four games since the International break and once again failed to defeat Red Bulls in a regular season game, falling to 0-4-2.

What looked to be Martinez’s winning goal came on a header that touched the underside of the bar before barely crossing the line in first minute of stoppage time.

But Red Bulls’ Bradley Wright-Phillips equalized two minutes later.

Atlanta United will host. St. Louis in the Open Cup on Wednesday at Kennesaw State and will play at Seattle on July 14.

Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer selected a lineup that couldn’t include centerback Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (red card against Chicago) and midfielders Hector Villalba and Ezequiel Barco, who were injured. However, the team did have Martinez for the first time since June 1. He had been with the Venezuelan national team competing at Copa America in Brazil. The rest of the lineup included Brad Guzan in goal, Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson, Flo Pogba, in for Gonzalez Pirez and Mikey Ambrose across the back. The midfield was Eric Remedi, Darlington Nagbe, Julian Gressel, Pity Martinez and Meram.

Red Bulls also had a few issues: Because of weather-related problems in New Jersey, the Red Bulls weren’t able to fly to Atlanta on Saturday. Instead, the team flew Sunday morning, arriving in Atlanta around 10 a.m. The team went straight from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead on Meram’s effort in the 11th minute. Pity Martinez put Meram down the left wing. Meram cut inside his defender, looked up to see where goalkeeper Luis Robles was positioned, and hit a hard shot into the lower left corner at the near post. It was Meram’s third goal this season and third in as many starts. The sequence started with a header from Robinson to Gressel, whose header found Martinez.

De Boer was forced to make an early sub in the 29th minute when Michael Parkhurst came on for the injured Pogba, who played well, particularly in the opening minutes when Red Bulls targeted him.

Red Bulls tied the game at 1 when Alex Muyl forced a turnover by Ambrose. Muyl passed to Marc Rzatkowski at the top of the penalty box. He hit a shot pass to his left to Royer, who turned Escobar before shooting from 12 yards away in the 37th minute.

Red Bulls grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute on a goal from Brian White. Red Bulls passed right down the middle of Atlanta United’s defense with Parkhurst unable to turn to get a foot on a ball to Muyl, whose cross found White unmarked yards from goal.

De Boer subbed off Pity Martinez for Brandon Vazquez in the 63rd minute to try to spark the offense.

The game began to open up.

Martinez’s penalty kick in the 78th minute tied the game at 2. It was his team-leading 11th goal this season.

