Kenya Moore says ‘I’m not going anywhere’ despite reports she’s been suspended from RHOA

ATLANTA — Sources confirm to Entertainment Tonight that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has been suspended from the show.

“Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany (Eady) performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming,” ET reported.

The entertainment news show confirmed the rest of the cast is intact, but it is unclear if Moore will return to RHOA after the incident.

Following the incident, Moore posted on social media, saying “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated.”

I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16🔥 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 8, 2024

Brittany also addressed the controversy on Instagram, expressing hurt over being “targeted or HAZED” and denying any involvement with weapons or threats. “For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever,” ET reported.

Just hours after ET confirmed her suspension, Moore took to Instagram Live to talk about the controversy.

“The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I’ll never understand it,” she said. “Leave me alone. I’m a single mom. I’m out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I’m not getting anything. I’m taking care of my daughter on my own.”

She requested that her fans “ride with me through this journey,” especially amid the “very tough week.”

“I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write,” Moore said.

