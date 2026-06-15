Kemp stuns political world with Jones endorsement as Jackson picks up some of his own

ATLANTA — After sitting on the sidelines for months, Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to replace him.

Kemp’s endorsement stunned the political world because it seemed he would wait until after the primary and back the nominee.

Jones now has the endorsement of Kemp and President Donald Trump. But Jones’ opponent, Rick Jackson, got his own endorsement on Monday and showed no signs of slowing down.

Jones was all smiles on Monday after an early morning rally where Kemp made his endorsement of Jones for governor official. This, despite saying for months he wouldn’t endorse anyone.

“I love having the endorsement,” Jones told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

At a rally for the Republican candidate for Senate, Derek Dooley, Kemp sidestepped questions about it.

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“At least people know where I am. I mean, they got to decide who they’re going to vote for. But the real endorsement is tomorrow. It’s with the people of this state, and they’re going to decide who they want at the top of the table,” Kemp said.

Jones now has the endorsement of Georgia’s governor and of President Trump.

“I think this just proves who the real Conservative in this race is. I’m the only one that has President Trump and Gov. Kemp’s endorsements, so I’ll take it,” Jones said.

But miles away in Alpharetta, Jackson was getting his own endorsement from Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“I want a candidate. I want a governor who inspires us, who stands for something, who has courage, who has overcome adversity, who can take Georgia forward,” Cruz told Elliot.

Jackson didn’t speak to reporters after the rally and didn’t talk at all about the Trump-Kemp endorsement, though his staff pointed out that Donald Trump Jr. did praise Jackson in a Monday afternoon social media post.

While it fell short of an endorsement, Jackson did point out that three prominent Georgia Republicans, including Attorney General Chris Carr, have endorsed him.

“They’ve all worked for my opponent, with my opponent. Just think about that. They’re endorsing me,” Jackson said.

The people of Georgia will have their final say on Tuesday about who the next Republican nominee will be in the race.

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