Just graduated from college? Here’s some advice about looking for a new job and what to expect

ATLANTA — With college graduations coming to an end, graduates are now turning their efforts to finding a job.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer spoke with Georgia’s Labor Commissioner and pulled together the best advice from the biggest commencement speakers this graduation season.

Usher inspired Emory University graduates.

“Think boldly, think generously. With vision, think with fire, think with purpose. This world needs fearless architects of our future,” he said.

U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock told Paine College graduates in Augusta to use their voices.

“Push our country. Challenge it to live up to our highest ideals. Remind America of its promise,” Warnock said.

Georgia’s Labor Commissioner, Barbara Rivera Holmes, said graduates need to show they are nimble and adaptable.

“I would encourage all of our graduates to be excited about what the future holds, to really look across fields for opportunities, and to make sure that they’re taking opportunities to develop those skills,” Holmes said.

At Morris Brown College, Bishop T.D. Jakes had this advice.

“There was a fight that brought you where you are, and that fight is going to take you to wherever you’re about to go,” Jakes said.

Holmes says companies in Georgia are still hiring and investing in the future by creating jobs, but they are seeing businesses being mindful about how and where they invest.

