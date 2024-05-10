Julie Chrisley to be treated to picnic, hot dogs, a rose while in prison on Mother’s Day

ATLANTA — It might not be wine and roses, but Julie Chrisley will at least be able to enjoy a picnic lunch and receive a rose this Mother’s Day while serving out her sentence in a Kentucky federal prison.

In June 2022, a jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” guilty on charges of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was convicted of filing two false corporate tax returns.

In Nov. 2022, a federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison, Julie Chrisley to seven years in prison, and Tarantino to three years in prison.

Since reporting to prison, Julie Chrisley has been making the most of her incarceration while she and Todd appeal the case.

The Chrisley matriarch has been taking classes inside the prison and even cooked a Thanksgiving meal for her and other inmates using a radiator and items she bought at the prison commissary.

Apparently, Mother’s Day will be a special day at FMC Lexington.

RELATED STORIES:

“Following visitation, the female adults in custody will be permitted to eat at the outside pavilion and have a picnic-style hot dog meal, per their request,” the prison confirmed to RadarOnline.

The inmates will have a choice of two hot dogs or two soy dogs, with potato chips, coleslaw, and condiments like mustard and ketchup, the website said.

The female inmates will also “receive a rose in honor of Mother’s Day.”

The evening will end with a pie for dessert.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

RELATED NEWS:

Savannah Chrisley says parents are ‘hopeful, prayerful’ as court takes up fraud conviction appeal

©2024 Cox Media Group