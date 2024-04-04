Prison chicken casserole? Julie Chrisley puts her culinary skills to use for fellow inmates

ATLANTA — Apparently, Julie Chrisley is putting her culinary skills to use while in federal prison.

Over the last few weeks, Savannah Chrisley has been reading letters from her mother on her podcast and detailing Julie Chrisley’s experiences while serving out her sentence.

Julie Chrisley, and her husband Todd, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In this week’s episode, Savannah read how her mother whipped up a holiday dinner for her fellow inmates using whatever she could find.

“I decided to cook for Thanksgiving. I fought against it, but I decided to do it. There was about 10 of us who cooked together. I made chicken and stuffing casseroles. There was chips and dip. Several ladies made dessert. It doesn’t sound like much, but cooking anything in here is a chore.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Julie Chrisley went on to talk about how she did this without a kitchen or utensils, E! News reported.

“Cooking is done on radiators in the winter and with hot water and a small Rubbermaid orange cooler in the summer,” Julie wrote. “There’s no refrigerator, no knives, of course, no staples other than a few spices from the commissary. We made the best of it though and just sitting around a table was nice.”

Savannah said that despite being away from her family, Julie spoke about there still being “so much to be thankful for” despite her legal troubles.

“You expect her to be down in the dumps,” Savannah said. “I would be. I would be friggin’ miserable.”

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Savannah Chrisley said during her podcast that she hoped to have her parents home by the summer.

The next hearing for the couple’s appeal is scheduled for April 19 where Savannah Chrisley said she is hoping the judge will grant bond for them.

RELATED NEWS:

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion case The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

©2024 Cox Media Group