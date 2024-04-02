Savannah Chrisley was flying to see father, Todd, in prison when she learned of Nic Kerdiles’ death

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley has opened up more about the tragic moments she learned of the death of her boyfriend Nic Kerdiles.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Chrisley said she was midflight on her way to Pensacola, Florida to see her father Todd who is in prison there, when she learned Kerdiles was killed in a motorcycle wreck, People Magazine reports.

“When I was told that Nic got in an accident and didn’t make it, I just fell apart on the plane, like there was no controlling it,” she said. “I was going to see Dad, and I got to be the one to tell him and Chase (Chrisley).”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

The Chrisleys are serving a combined 15 years in prison. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

“I walked into that prison visiting room a hot mess, let me tell you, like just makeup all over my face,” Savannah said. “I got makeup wipes out so I could just take it all off my face. But I walked in, and Dad just knew when he saw me.”

“He was like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ and I couldn’t get words out,” Chrisley said. “I just said ‘Nic,’ and as hard as it was telling him that, I’m also so grateful that God allowed me to be the one to tell him so he didn’t have to be alone when he heard the news.”

Kerdiles in Savannah Chrisley began dating in 2017, People reported. They later were engaged in 2020.

In September of that same year, Chrisley said on her Instagram account that the couple had “decided to call it quits.”

Kerdiles was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Sept. 2023 after “the former professional hockey player hit the driver’s side of a BMW. Kerdiles was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died,” People reported.

“This is the first real loss I’ve ever had to [face]. I was young when my grandfather passed away, so in my adult life this is the first real loss that I’ve had.” Savannah Chrisley said following Kerdiles’ death. “I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that’s exactly what he did. He’s just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure.”

Chrisley has since started dating Robert Shiver, whose estranged wife allegedly planned to have him murdered while on vacation in the Bahamas.

In July, Shiver, his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver and their children were on vacation in the Bahamas. Lindsay Shiver and two other men were arrested while in the Bahamas. She was charged with hiring the two men to kill Robert Shiver before the family returned to their South Georgia home.

