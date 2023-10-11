Savannah Chrisley says she’s been getting ‘signs’ from late-fiancé Nic Kerdiles

ATLANTA — Reality star Savannah Chrisley says he former fiance who died in a motorcycle wreck last month, has been sending her signs since his death.

Chrisley, 29, spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week and shared how she’s been coping with Nic Kerdiles’ death.

The former hockey player and real estate agent died in a motorcycle crash in north Nashville last month around 3:30 a.m. Reports say Kerdiles ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of a BMW.

“It’s been such a really sad, unfortunate situation that’s tough to navigate,” she told ET. “This is the first real loss I’ve ever had to [face]. I was young when my grandfather passed away, so in my adult life this is the first real loss that I’ve had.”

“It’s confusing. It’s sad,” Chrisley continued. “There’s anger and tears and all the things associated with it.”

In the weeks since Kerdiles’ death, she said “Nic’s given me some signs.”

RELATED STORIES:

“I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that’s exactly what he did,” Chrisley said. “He’s just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure.”

Chrisley spoke even further about their relationship earlier this month on her podcast.

“[I’m] mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me. Nic and I were in each other’s lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world,” Chrisley said. “I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life. If his passing teaches us anything, I think it’s to love and love hard, and to treat people with so much love and kindness, because that’s exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you’ll be missed and you left a mark.”

RELATED NEWS:

Records show Chrisleys could be getting out of prison earlier than expected Their attorney said he believes the Chrisleys' sentence would be reduced even further once new sentencing guidelines are implemented in November.









©2023 Cox Media Group