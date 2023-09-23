Former NHL player, Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé dead at 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — “Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley’s longtime former boyfriend-turned-fiancé Nic Kerdiles has died. He was 29.

Kerdiles briefly played in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks in 2017.

He and Chrisley began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2018 before breaking up in 2020, all while the family’s reality show was being filmed.

Throughout the relationship, Kerdiles appeared in a handful of episodes.

The Anaheim Ducks announced Kerdiles’ death on Saturday saying that he was involved in a motorcycle accident in the early morning hours.

Just a few hours before his death, Kerdiles posted a photo of himself on his motorcycle to his Instagram story.

Metro Nashville police told WKRN-TV that Kerdiles ran a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of a BMW.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died, WKRN-TV reported.

No charges are expected to be filed against the BMW driver.

