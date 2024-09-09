John Legend campaigning for Harris-Walz ticket in Atlanta today

ATLANTA — Grammy-Award-winning artist John Legend is campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Atlanta on Monday.

The Harris campaign shared the news exclusively with Channel 2 Action News on Monday morning.

Legend will speak with young voters to discuss their importance in the upcoming election and why he is endorsing Harris.

The “All of Me” singer performed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month.

J.D. Vance, who is running for Vice President alongside former President Donald Trump, will make a campaign stop in Georgia next Monday as he speaks at the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition at Cobb Galleria Centre.

Vance will join Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp as one of the keynote speakers.

