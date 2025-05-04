The job market can be tough for recent college graduates

ATLANTA — College graduation season is here and while most students are excited about getting their diplomas, others are concerned about what the job market will look like.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says the job market for new college graduates has deteriorated significantly in the last few months.

While overall unemployment in the US is at 4% and even lower among all college graduates, it is markedly higher for young adults, college-educated or not.

Human Resources expert Bill Driscoll says finding a job is all the more difficult if a new grad’s job search is too narrow.

“The biggest problem recent graduates have is, how do you get a job with no experience and how do you get experience without a job,” Driscoll said. “Often times new hires get too narrowly focused on one specific thing or what their major was or what specifically their internship was.”

Driscoll says the job market is reacting to economic uncertainty at the moment and that’s giving employers pause when it comes to hiring.

But as some graduating seniors are finding, there are ways to get your start.

“For me, I really relied a lot more on connections that I had, people I knew who had graduated previously... that helped a lot,” student Nathan Basman said.

According to Forbes.com, nursing or health science majors should have an easier time getting a job. But political science majors are having a tougher time because of federal cuts.

