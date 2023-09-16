“I’ve never not felt safe;’ Music Midtown concertgoers feel confident in festival security measures

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are in town over the weekend for the annual ‘Music Midtown’ music festival and many in attendance have safety on their mind. The event was canceled in 2022 when promoters said they had issues with not being allowed to ban weapons from the city-owned park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paisay Kennedy is attending the festival with friends. She’s ready to see the big stars, “To see Billie Eilish. I’m really excited for that. Then tonight (Friday) Pitbull and Pink, we’re super pumped for that.”

Piedmont Park was packed on Friday night as crowds gathered to see PItbull, Pink, Flume and more.

On Saturday, headliners Eilish and The 1975 are the top draws. The final day on Sunday will bring Guns N’ Roses, Lil’ Baby, Incubus, Tove Lo and a host of others.

“It’s nice to see they’re getting better lineups out here,” said Kennedy.

TRENDING STORIES:

But with thousands and thousands expected to pack Piedmont Park, safety is on the minds of many. Crews checked bags and have metal detectors in place. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill also saw heavy security stationed around the park and multiple roads were blocked. Atlanta police are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic in the area throughout the weekend.

“I have seen police officers posted up on the sides and all that. I haven’t got close up to the festival yet, but I have seen security measures, so I have confidence in them,” said Kennedy.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Susan Hodorn lives near Piedmont Park in Midtown. She said she welcomes the concertgoers, “I really appreciate the fact that for the most part, everybody is really doing a good job and just behaving and being respectful that these are our homes.”

Hodorn also approves the extra security, “I’ve never not felt safe.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the festival about their full security plan. We haven’t heard back.

Wandering pig keeps Southwest Atlanta neighborhood on its toes

©2023 Cox Media Group