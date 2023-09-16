“This little piggie” has worn out its neighborhood welcome

ATLANTA — Over the last 21 years while living on a quiet block in Southwest Atlanta’s Ben Hill community, Ray Simms says he has had a lot of great neighbors. But Simms said the most recent addition to his neighborhood is one he has some issues with. “The new neighbor has worn out her welcome,” Simms said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new neighbor has made a real mess in part of his yard.

“She tears up the turf. Not real deep holes. But she digs up enough to get what she needs. Looking for bugs and worms,” Rays said.

You could say the neighbor has been a real pig about it.

Truth is, it “is” a real pig. Gray with some black spots. Not the wild hogs like the kind Channel 2 showed you during a special investigation in 2022 that weigh up to 250 pounds and have done $150 million dollars worth of crop damage in Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

The little piggie tips the scales around 30 pounds and probably was someone’s pet. Ray says an animal control officer tried in vain, to catch her.

“But the pig was a little too fast. He did good. But she was a little too fast. 4 legs down low. She’s got the ‘shake and bake’ moves,” Simms said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Ray says his new neighbor’s two-week visit near his home has been long enough.

“But I’d like to see a happy ending to it. I’d like to see that the little pig is picked up and get to a place where she can better enjoy life other than my front yard and the other neighbors’ yards. I need someone who is skilled enough to come out and remove the pig from our subdivision. A happy ending. Get it to a place where she can enjoy life in comfortable surroundings. Where a pig can enjoy pig life,” Simms said.

Non-profit distributing nasal spray at Music Midtown to help reduce overdoses

©2023 Cox Media Group