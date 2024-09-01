‘It’s a reminder that they’re not here’; gospel quartet The Nelons release posthumous album

ATLANTA — Music of a Georgia gospel group lives on after a plane crash killed three of its members.

Friday, the only surviving member of The Nelons, Autumn Nelon Streetman, released her family’s latest album.

She said they recorded it before the crash in July, and she is honoring the family’s plan to release it on Aug. 30.

“Right before all this happened, my family and I had just created a brand new album that was already supposed to be released at the end of this month,” said Streetman. “I had no idea how big of an impact this album would have on my life, especially what I’m walking through right now.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The release of the project was uncertain following the tragic passing of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter Amber, son-in law Nathan Kistler, their assistant Melodi Hodges, and the pilot Larry Haynie and his wife Melissa in Wyoming while en route to perform on the Gaither Family Cruise earlier this summer.

The National Transportation Safety Board said their plane was on its way from Nebraska to Montana when it crashed in Wyoming July 26.

Their friend and Daywind Music Group President Ed Leonard said the album release Friday was difficult.

“It’s a reminder that they’re not here,” said Leonard. “That’s the tough part.”

RELATED STORIES:

He said the surviving group member, Autumn, was in good spirits when he saw her before the album release. He said the gospel community is supporting her. She is pregnant, expecting to give birth to her baby in a few months.

“This is a person who lost her whole family, whole immediate family,” said Leonard. “God’s got her in the palm of his hand, but everybody else has her by the elbow.”

The NTSB’s preliminary crash report said the pilot told Salt Lake City air traffic controllers he lost autopilot capabilities and was trying to get control of the plane. People on the ground told investigators they saw it barrel roll and heard the engine roaring before impact.

“I don’t want to dwell on it because I know where they are,” said Leonard.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He said the new music lets The Neols live on, and he hopes fans find comfort in the album.

“Those little God moments are there, I think, beyond our understanding and explanation,” said Leonard.

IN OTHER NEWS:

NHL Board of Govs. meeting next month, possible expansion could bring good news in Forsyth Co.

©2024 Cox Media Group