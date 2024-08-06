Celebration of life held for members of Georgia-based ‘The Nelons’ killed in plane crash

ATLANTA — Members of The Nelons Gospel group will be laid to rest Tuesday following a deadly plane crash in Wyoming.

The group, along with their assistant, the plane pilot and the pilot’s wife, were flying to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when the plane crashed nearly two weeks ago.

According to Gaither Management Group, who managed the gospel singers, there were no survivors among the seven people on board the plane, and now the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

Gaither Management said “Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa” died in the crash.

According to an Instagram post by family and group member Autumn Nelon Streetman, a celebration of life will be held for Jason, Kelly, Nathan, and Amber in Roopville on Tuesday.

A preliminary report on the crash is expected in about 30 days while a final report with the probable cause of the crash could take up to two years to complete, Holloway said.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and were winners of 10 GMA Dove Awards, including multiple song of the year and album of the year awards.

“Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark,” Nelon Streetman said. “We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days.”

