‘It’s a game changer’: Teens are losing weight on GLP-1 drugs, long-term effects still unknown

ATLANTA — Popular drugs for weight loss are being prescribed to kids as young as 12.

But nearly two years after the FDA approved the use of GLP-1 drugs in kids, some are questioning if these drugs are safe for teens in the long run.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 14 million children and teens are obese, so the demand for these drugs is high.

One local hospital is already conducting studies to see how teens react to these drugs.

