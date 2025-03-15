FBI gives new warning about fake weight loss drugs being sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — The FBI is warning consumers to stay away from counterfeit weight loss drugs, saying they can cause serious disorders and even death.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln learned some of these unlawful drugs may have no weight loss medication in them at all, or a dangerous amount.

“We’re seeing people go online and buy counterfeit pens,” said Shabbir Safdar, with Partnership for Safe Medicines.

[READ: FDA, doctors warn about compounded Ozempic. What we found at metro weight loss clinics]

That’s why the FBI is sending a stern warning to consumers to avoid fraudulent compounded weight loss drugs.

The federal agency’s new alert is about counterfeit drugs claiming to have semaglutide — the key ingredient in weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

“We’re seeing multiple kinds of counterfeits,” Safdar said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Safdar said pharmacies make compounded weight loss medication by combining two or more drugs.

But the FBI said some of the compounded forms contain zero weight loss medication or a dangerous amount.

“The FDA has warned a number of compounding pharmacies are actually doing compounding with starting ingredients that are not approved,” Safdar said.

The FBI said that’s the case for a southern-based medical spa and weight loss clinic that sold their own weight loss medication.

Investigators discovered the drugs sold were compounded in Georgia and the compound mixture has an animal-grade semaglutide with Vitamin B12, which is in violation with FDA regulations.

The FBI said fraudulent versions of these drugs can come with significant health problems like gastrointestinal, nervous system, cardiac, psychiatric disorders, and in some cases death.

Safdar and the FBI said you should avoid too good to be true prices, unlicensed providers, and online offers

“A safe pharmacy for an American, is licensed by your state board of pharmacy. And if you’re not getting it from there, it’s just not safe,” Safdar said.

©2025 Cox Media Group