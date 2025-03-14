1-year-old hit by car, killed in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Paulding County are investigating after a toddler was hit by a car and killed on Friday morning.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood along Mike Path just before 7 a.m. to a report of a 1-year-old who had been hit by a car.

The child’s parents performed CPR until first responders arrived, but the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led up to the crash has not been released.

Detectives say both parents are cooperating with their investigation.

