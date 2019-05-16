Heavy rain, lightning impacting parts of south metro

ATLANTA - As temperatures continue to rise into the weekend, so does the chance for a possible storm.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking heavy rain and lightning that is impacting parts of the south metro this evening.
It will be a similar story heading into the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-high 80s on Friday, with the chance for isolated showers or storms across the metro.
We’re using the regions strongest radar to track any potential storms throughout the evening on Channel 2 Action News.
Over the weekend, temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 80s each day. A few spots on the south side of the metro could hit 90 degrees for the first time this season.
A system will move through the area with scattered showers and storms on Monday, causing temperatures to fall back a bit into the mid-80s.
