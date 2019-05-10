Investigators charge woman with arson in destructive apartment fire

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a destructive apartment fire may have been set on purpose.
Investigators confirmed to Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that Octavia Carter, 27, has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that tore through an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta on Thursday morning.
Neighbor Willie Dooley told Hyman that she was home when the fire broke out.
"It woke me up. At first, I though somebody was shooting, like I heard a gunshot. But when I got up and opened the door, I seen the flames and everything,” Dooley said.
Dooley said she knows the suspect.
What she told Hyman about the conversation she had with Carter, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
