‘Internet Safety:’ Georgia lawmakers move to ban youth from social media

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers want to make it illegal for anyone under the age of 14 to use social media in the name of internet safety.

Senate Bill 165 would ban minors from social media and allow for parents to request social media platforms terminate the accounts of their children.

More specifically, SB 165 would set up two mechanisms to keep Georgia youth offline, at least when it comes to social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and others.

The bill would require social media companies to refuse account services to those who are 14 or 15 unless their parents have provided consent for them to create accounts.

SB 165 also requires the companies to refuse account services to anyone younger than 14 years old and would enable parents to have their children’s social accounts deleted at their request.

The bill also creates an option for parents to have their minors’ personal data be deleted, increases the fine levels to cap at $50,000 per violation of the bill, and create multiple ways for parents to contact social media companies to initiate any enforcement actions, regarding their children’s accounts online.

When parents request an account for their child be terminated, companies would have to do so within 10 days of the request or risk fines. However, account holders are allowed to dispute the termination within 90 days of it being initiated. The bill also creates a way for teens themselves to request their accounts be terminated, and businesses must comply within five days.

If an account is shut down, all personal data and information held by the company related to it must also be deleted.

Social media companies must provide a list and description of features they provide to censor or moderate content on their platforms, and what features can be disabled or modified, at the request of the parents or guardians.

The Georgia Attorney General will be able to initiate enforcement actions against companies that violate the bill’s provisions, if passed, including seeking damages for up to $50,000 and court costs for each violation.

Those who file a claim against a company can sue for up to $10,000 in damages. Civil actions for these claims can be brought within a year of when the person suing was aware of the violation and may only be brought on behalf of a minor account holder.

