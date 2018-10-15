Injured college football player from Atlanta breathing on his own, school says

A Tennessee State University player who was injured during a game last month is improving, according to school officials.
TSU Tigers middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie suffered a head injury in the second quarter during the Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt football game on Sept. 29.
Abercrombie, an Atlanta native, has been in critical condition since, even after he underwent an emergency surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The team released an update Sunday night on Twitter saying Abercrombie had been taken off a ventilator and his condition has improved from critical to stable. The tweet said he has been off a ventilator for 24 hours and has been breathing on his own.
Update on Christion Abercrombie - October 14, 2018 pic.twitter.com/F5ECu7VUwt— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) October 14, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}