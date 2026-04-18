Indigo Girls member shares incurable medical diagnosis: ‘My voice will not be what it was’

Emily Saliers of Atlanta’s Indigo Girls shared with fans on social media that she has two medical conditions that has affected her voice.

She, sitting alongside bandmate Amy Ray, discussed her diagnosis in a social media post ahead of their tour that starts next week.

Saliers says she has two movement disorders that have negatively impacted her voice, cervical dystonia and an essential tremor.

“Maybe all of you have noticed, it’s pretty noticeable, that my voice is not what it once was,” she said.

Saliers says the cervical dystonia makes it impossible to hold her head without shaking, while the essential tremor “affects all the parts of my singing apparatus.”

She adds, “I am completely physically unable to hold a straight tone the way I used to.”

Though Saliers is getting treatment, including physical therapy, “the honest fact is that my voice will not be what it was.”

Because of the Saliers’ health challenges, the due will be getting more musical help for their upcoming tour, with Lucy Wainwright Roche and Jeff Fielder joining them.

“We’re gonna work hard to make it good. And then whatever the future holds we’ll see,” Saliers said.

They asked their fans for grace as their tour kicks off April 24 in Athens, Ohio.

Their nearest tour stop to Atlanta is in Birmingham, Alabama, where they will be performing with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group