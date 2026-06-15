Illegal immigrant arrested for flying drone over Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest

ATLANTA — The FBI says that since the FIFA Fan Festival opened at Centennial Olympic Park last week, they have seized three dozen drones, including one being operated by an illegal immigrant.

Mexican citizen Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez, 37, was arrested on federal charges last week for flying his drone in a temporary flight restricted zone over the FIFA Fan Festival.

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Investigators say he was found in a nearby parking area recording video of the event.

After reviewing his identification, they say they determined that he was in the country illegally.

The FBI says Rojas-Martinez has been deported from the United States twice and has a prior conviction for cocaine distribution.

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