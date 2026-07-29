ICE agents stop worker at daycare; no arrests made

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based Montessori school in the Buckhead neighborhood sent a letter to parents and community members after federal agents came to its campus.

Channel 2’s Mark Winne obtained a copy of that letter. The Suzuki School said agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement followed an employee onto school grounds in an effort to question them.

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The school said they followed their established protocols, and no federal agents entered the school building. No one was detained.

School officials said that as part of their hiring process, the company verifies employment authorization as required by federal law.

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“All employees also complete the required background screening process prior to employment and any additional screenings required by state regulations,” the school said in its letter.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, an ICE spokesperson confirmed agents did not enter the daycare, instead speaking with the employee where he parked outside.

ICE said the man “provided documentation confirming he is lawfully present in the United States and is not wanted by ICE. Officers left the area without taking any enforcement action.”

The Suzuki School said it understood this type of situation could be concerning and raise questions for families, children and staff.

They said their focus Wednesday was to provide a safe, nurturing and supportive environment for all of the children in their care.

ICE stated agents are not “going to schools to make arrests.”

“If a dangerous or violent illegal criminal alien felon were to flee into a daycare, or a child sex offender is working as an employee, there may be a situation where an arrest is made to protect the safety of the children,” ICE said in a statement.

The agency did not state what had prompted the interaction with the Suzuki School employee.

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