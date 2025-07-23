Hundreds of teachers and staff attend Atlanta Public School’s orientation

ATLANTA — More than 270 teachers and employees of Atlanta Public Schools attended the district’s new employee orientation on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News was there as they kicked off the session at North Atlanta High School.

APS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson spoke to the crowd and went over the school system’s plans for the year.

“You know, impacting the lives of kids, you know. That is always the best part. Planting seeds to grow them and develop them, and see them blossom. That’s always the best part of the job,” teacher Radonte White said.

The district hired more than 180 new teachers this year.

The first day of school in the district is August 4.

