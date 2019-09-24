Hundreds of dead fish found after firefighting foam leaks into creeks

ATLANTA - Hundreds of dead fish have been found in a pair of creeks feeding the Chattahoochee River, and it is being called one of the largest fish kills in years.
The Chattahoochee River Keeper says the fish kill was caused as the result of a large junkyard fire on Monday.
Video given to Channel 2 Action News by the River Keeper shows large amounts of firefighting foam pouring into a creek in northwest Atlanta on Monday.
TODAY AT 5, what the Atlanta Fire Department says the foam has nothing to do with the fish kill.
