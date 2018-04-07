0 Town hall on gun violence coincides with others across country

ATLANTA - A student-led town hall about gun control is underway in Atlanta -- one of many taking place across the country.

Students ranging from freshman to seniors gathered at the town hall for their voices to be heard.

Town Hall for Our Lives Georgia is made up of people who want to come together with elected politicians to have face-to-face conversations about gun reform and ways to reduce gun violence, organizers say.

Students are demanding action after multiple school shootings, including the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Slowly people are gathering inside for the student led townhall to take place. I’ll have a live report at 6. pic.twitter.com/RMa0bjflxh — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 7, 2018

“I think face-to-face is the most effective way. Through emails and phones calls it is not as effective when you can’t tell them exactly how you feel and you get a faster response this way. We are here to show them that our voice is not fading away,” high school junior Anam Hussain told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.

The town halls this weekend are timed to coincide with the return of lawmakers to Washington, D.C., after their two-week district work period.

“You don’t have to take do anything to get your gun, so hopefully they put more laws and regulations to help stop that,” student Nurah Abdulhaqq said.

A number of law makers are expected to be at the town hall Saturday evening. Hear from them on The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

