  • Town hall on gun violence coincides with others across country

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A student-led town hall about gun control is underway in Atlanta -- one of many taking place across the country.

    Students ranging from freshman to seniors gathered at the town hall for their voices to be heard.

    Town Hall for Our Lives Georgia is made up of people who want to come together with elected politicians to have face-to-face conversations about gun reform and ways to reduce gun violence, organizers say.

    Students are demanding action after multiple school shootings, including the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

    “I think face-to-face is the most effective way. Through emails and phones calls it is not as effective when you can’t tell them exactly how you feel and you get a faster response this way. We are here to show them that our voice is not fading away,” high school junior Anam Hussain told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.

    The town halls this weekend are timed to coincide with the return of lawmakers to Washington, D.C., after their two-week district work period.

    “You don’t have to take do anything to get your gun, so hopefully they put more laws and regulations to help stop that,” student Nurah Abdulhaqq said.

    A number of law makers are expected to be at the town hall Saturday evening. Hear from them on The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Town hall on gun violence coincides with others across country

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 big unanswered questions in death of CDC's Cunningham

  • Headline Goes Here

    Children attend event to inspire unity, kindness, charity in communities…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family, friends attend funeral for 3-year-old killed in Easter drive-by shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cyberattack on city preventing people from getting back items seized as evidence