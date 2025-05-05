Hundreds climb stairs for American Lung Association fundraiser in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A climb to fight lung disease happened on Saturday. Hundreds of people climbed hundreds of stairs to raise awareness and funds for the American Lung Association.

Many firefighters and other first responders participated in the climb, held at the Promenade Tower in midtown Atlanta.

Nine-year-old Sawyer Glynn was there with them.

“We did all 38 floors, got to the top and they cheered you on,” he said.

Sawyer is blind, and his family says scaling the stairs at this tower climb is near to his heart.

Dozens of participants joined 150 firefighters and first responders who climbed the 800 stairs.

The ascent to the top was a fundraiser to help fund research for the more than 1.6 million Georgians living with lung disease.

