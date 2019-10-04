  • Explosions send flames 100 feet in the air during fire at Atlanta business

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Fire crews are battling a 3-alarm fire at a pallet company in southeast Atlanta.

    The flames broke out early Friday morning at Pallet Depot on Sawtell Avenue. The road is shut down.

    Our live camera on the scene shows flames shooting into the sky. Video from a viewer captured one of several explosions during the fire that sent flames nearly 100 feet into the air.

    The fire spread so fast it caught part of a neighbor's yard on fire. Atlanta fire rescue evacuated several houses in the area, but have since allowed people to return home.

    They also stopped trains from running on nearby railroad tracks.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the scene. We're bringing you LIVE coverage all morning as firefighters work, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories