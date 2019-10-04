Video of 7th grader being bullied goes viral after mother posts on social media

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Heartbreaking video shows Spalding County middle schooler Nathan Martin recording himself getting bullied in the middle of class.
The video shows multiple students picking on him, shoving him and even knocking his computer away from him.
He sent the video to his mother, May Martin, who then posted it on social media, feeling like she had nowhere to turn.
"It's just not right," she told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman. "It feels like I can't protect him. It's not right."
TONIGHT AT 11, We sit down one on one with Nathan to talk about the bullying against him and will have what the school district is doing in response.
