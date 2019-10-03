18-year-old killed by stray bullet while asleep in her bed

ATLANTA - Police are looking for whoever was shooting when a stray bullet went into a house and hit an 18-year-old girl, killing her.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore is at the scene in the 2000 block of River Ridge Drive in Atlanta.
A police homicide commander said there were two shooters in the street firing shots.
A bullet went into the home and hit the teen.
She was home with her mother and grandmother.
The teen was hit in the chest, according to police.
Three rounds came into the house, police said.
The victim recently graduated from South Atlanta High School.
